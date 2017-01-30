Services: Freelance Writing | Blogging | Communications
**NEW: Yahoo! Canada features from across Ontario;
a five-part series on the battle to reclaim Mosul from ISIS; and articles about Jordan, northern Iraq, and South Sudan.**
- Orlando’s Seaworld and other U.S. aquariums are evolving but will Marineland follow suit?
- The significance of First Nations headdress and why it should never be a Halloween costume
- The awful rite of passage that is sexual harassment.
- From campaign promise to shared Thanksgiving feasts, Trudeau’s Syrian refugee plan takes shape
- How Canadian aid – and hope – helps two Syrian families in Jordan
- Escaping ISIS: the odds of an unmarried Iraqi man coming to Canada aren’t in his favour
- South Sudan: millions are displaced and starving but no-one wants to talk about it
- Life-threatening witchcraft accusations still a grim reality for women worldwide
I’m a freelance writer and communications professional based in Toronto and L.A. with more than 15 years storytelling experience in North America. I cover children’s rights issues, healthcare, parenting, business, consumer, and travel.
At Conversations with Awesome Women I profile entrepreneurs, businesswomen, actors. And I blog.
My corporate communications clients include: Hewlett Packard, Kodak, Liberty Mutual, TELUS. Content creation: GlobeandMail.com, ELLECanada.com, Chatelaine.com, CanadianLiving.com, LATimes.com, LAMag.com, OrangeCoast.com, Forbes.com/forbes-travel-guide/, CBC.ca/Punchline and NationalPost.com, to name a few.