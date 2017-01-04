Services: Freelance Writing | Blogging | Communications

**NEW: Stories from Ontario as well as Yahoo! Canada features after reporting trips to Jordan, northern Iraq, and South Sudan.**

I’m a freelance writer and communications professional based in Toronto and L.A. with more than 15 years storytelling experience in North America, South Asia, and the Middle East. I cover children’s rights issues, healthcare, parenting, business, consumer, and travel.

At Conversations with Awesome Women I profile entrepreneurs, businesswomen, actors. And I blog.

My corporate communications clients include: Hewlett Packard, Kodak, Liberty Mutual, TELUS. Content creation: GlobeandMail.com, ELLECanada.com, Chatelaine.com, CanadianLiving.com, LATimes.com, LAMag.com, OrangeCoast.com, Forbes.com/forbes-travel-guide/, CBC.ca/Punchline and NationalPost.com, to name a few.