**NEW: Stories from Ontario as well as Yahoo! Canada features after reporting trips to Jordan, northern Iraq, and South Sudan.**

  • Orlando’s Seaworld and other U.S. aquariums are evolving but will Marineland follow suit?
  • The significance of First Nations headdress and why it should never be a Halloween costume
  • The awful rite of passage that is sexual harassment.
  • From campaign promise to shared Thanksgiving feasts, Trudeau’s Syrian refugee plan takes shape
  • How Canadian aid – and hope – helps two Syrian families in Jordan

    • I’m a freelance writer and communications professional based in Toronto and L.A. with more than 15 years storytelling experience in North America, South Asia, and the Middle East. I cover children’s rights issues, healthcare, parenting, business, consumer, and travel.

    At Conversations with Awesome Women I profile entrepreneurs, businesswomen, actors. And I blog.

    My corporate communications clients include: Hewlett Packard, Kodak, Liberty Mutual, TELUS. Content creation: GlobeandMail.com, ELLECanada.com, Chatelaine.com, CanadianLiving.com, LATimes.com, LAMag.com, OrangeCoast.com, Forbes.com/forbes-travel-guide/, CBC.ca/Punchline and NationalPost.com, to name a few.