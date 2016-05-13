A Muslim in Orange County, CA

In February 2010, I had emergency surgery. In the prep room, dehydrated, exhausted and in pain, I lay on the gurney and a nurse came in to see me. I don’t have very good veins I told her. “I’ve been told that all my life by every nurse and any time I’ve given blood,” I added fearfully. “You should use a butterfly like they use for kids. I get bruised a lot. I bleed a lot and I get punctured while they look for a good vein,” I said without pausing to breathe.

Oh, we’ll figure it out, she said. She wrapped the latex rubber string around my arm and tapped my arm in a few different spots a few times. She peered closely at my skin. Yes, yes, they’re tiny, she concluded.

“What’s your religious preference, Amber?” Why do I need to tell you that? I was defensive. She explained that although I wasn’t having risky surgery, it was hospital policy to keep statistics. The unspoken part was in case you die on the table. So I’m melodramatic. She already knew from my name that I’m Muslim. I was mortified. I’d seen the Star of David locket around her neck.

Why did I hesitate? I’d been living in Orange County for nearly six years. Six years of hiding in plain sight. It all began back in 2004, while watching the results of the presidential election at a friend’s place. A republican neighbour wandered over. He turned to me with no malice and asked “You’re Muslim right?” I nodded.

“What was Osama bin Laden thinking when he had those planes flown into the Twin Towers?” I represented every Muslim in the world to him. Good, bad, Malaysian, African, Egyptian, Canadian, convert, orthodox, Saudi, Indian, male, female, gay straight, newborn, aging, dead, dying, strapped-suicide bomber, insane-in-the-brain, ugly, pretty.

“I have no more idea what’s going on Osama’s head than what I presume you know what’s going on in George W. Bush’s head. At. Any. Given. Moment.” It was cruel and unnecessary but I was angry. He looked puzzled and went in search of a beer.

Orange County is not like downtown Toronto where I studied and lived for 10 years. You don’t hear 20 languages in the streets. No one walks around in colourful shalwar kameez. It’s the land of Hagen Dazs vanilla ice cream. Good quality but always one flavor. Know what I mean? Physically, Orange County is a temptress. Her voluptuous mountains, sparkling seas, warm breezes, undulating palm trees, and the outlet shopping, all say “come hither and stay forever”. But her residents are conservative holdouts compared to the liberal neighbours in L.A. County just southwest of us. It is breathtakingly beautiful here but for me, at times, it has been the definition of living in a gilded cage.

After that election-day conversation and a few other hideous exchanges, I closed my mouth and vowed never to talk about religion again.

On February 1, 2010, lying there in front of the nurse, here’s what was swirling in my mind. It was just a month since Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the underwear bomber, had been caught on Christmas day while flying from Amsterdam to Detroit. And in January, 2010, a Somali man tried to kill elderly Kurt Westergaard, the 75-year-old Danish cartoonist who depicted the Prophet Muhammad wearing a bomb-shaped turban some five-years ago. (Never mind that Arabs don’t wear turbans, but that’s another story.)

I was weepy. I whispered to the nurse, I was born Muslim. I was ashamed and conflicted that I was whispering it. I am proud to be Muslim, I said. I’ve never been ashamed until I moved to the US. Until I moved to the States, until I moved to Orange County, I told her.

And then it all came tumbling out. I grew up in Canada. My dad is a doctor. Both my parents are active members of the community. My mom volunteered in a cancer hospice for many years. They go to multi-faith meetings. They’ve always strived for understanding and dialogue and taught us that Islam is a religion of peace. Today that’s become a clichéd phrase, a hackneyed phrase that is laughable.

You shouldn’t despair, she said. All you can do is talk to one person at a time. These problems will only be solved one person at a time. Your parents did their part by being part of their community. You’re doing it by talking to me. And so it goes. One person at a time. She continued: “You know when I was growing up it was the Russians who were hated. And then for a time it was the Jews. Now it just so happens to be the Muslims’ turn. Every generation needs its bogeyman. It won’t always be this way.”

Tears were streaming down my cheeks, tip, tip, dripping onto the blue hospital gown. She was right. Of course, she was right. My parents had told me this before. But six years of living in a cultural void in the O.C. and I’d forgotten it. In my vulnerable state, about to go under the knife, this lovely Jewish nurse had reminded me of the power of fellowship. Of the power of words, of openness, of kindness, of our collective humanity.

“There. Now that’s done and we can be friends,” she said. I looked down. She had threaded the intravenous into my arm while we were talking and I hadn’t felt a thing.