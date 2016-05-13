Book Review: Zarqa Nawaz’s “Laughing All the Way to the Mosque”

“You know how Catholics have guilt for sin? Muslims have guilt for unwashed private parts.” – Zarqa Nawaz, Chapter 12, line 1.

Described as “a memoir of sorts” Laughing All the Way to the Mosque by Zarqa Nawaz includes essays on the filmmaker’s hairy legs and how she learned to dispatch the excessive growth using lemon and honey; her two sons’ circumcisions; her arranged marriage; and the holy pilgrimage to Mecca known as Hajj. It’s in Saudia Arabia in fact, where she had the epiphany to switch careers from journalism to filmmaking.

At its core, though, her book is exposing the truth of the scarier traditions in Islam, which is why the creator of Little Mosque on the Prairie devoted an entire chapter to the construction of her home’s bathroom and strategic positioning of the toilet.

At one point, Nawaz tells Doug the builder her toilet has to be placed right next to the sink. She explains why:

“We wash our butts with water after, you know, we use them, and I need to be able to fill my jug with water while I’m on the toilet. Getting up and walking to another corner of the bathroom with my underwear around my ankles is kind of awkward.” After a beat she realizes, “He was horrified.”

Yes, Doug is mortified at the image, presumably of Nawaz’s backside… or was it because Doug realized that he and his ancestors haven’t cleaned themselves properly for centuries? (If he follows Nawaz’s direction it means an end to skid marks.) Nawaz doesn’t pause to flow down that river. But the theme of this chapter resonated with me more than any other in her book.

I’ve been trying to teach K, who turned seven at the end of May, to wash himself since LAST SUMMER! 13 months ago. Because I’m visiting my gifted and supremely clean parents in Canada (are you reading this Ami and Aba?), I’m imploring my 73-year-old father to take over. He’s a doctor. He can handle the training. Trouble is a jug filled with water is heavy for my child’s small hands. You get the picture.

K cannot stand dry toilet paper. He also doesn’t like using wet wipes. He says they’re for babies. I can’t send a lota (mini-jug) to school and expect him to smuggle it into the boys’ loo. And then smuggle it back into his locker. As a result he doesn’t take pee breaks. Ever. Which means he doesn’t eat properly. Eating means pooing.

Instead he rockets to the house washroom right after school. Good training for track and field. Or something. Unfortunately, K and I have a history of difficulties with his bowels and I fear this scat scandal will continue.

My only issue with Nawaz’s tome – and it’s a small one – is that she doesn’t share how she or her kids clean their tushes when at school. Wet tissue or… something grander? Maybe she’s saving the secret for her second book. In which case I’m in!

You don’t need to be a parent like me to adore Nawaz’s book. You don’t need to be a fan of Little Mosque to read it. You don’t need to be religious or Canadian to read it. Any human will enjoy the insights from Nawaz who is a Muslim mother of four, a gifted wordsmith, journalist, filmmaker, as well as a comic whirlwind.

Laughing All the Way to the Mosque is published by HarperCollins.