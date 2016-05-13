Is it lying if you withhold the truth? I don’t mean thwarting the course of justice and keeping the police from doing their job, I mean the kind of lying where you don’t want anyone to judge you. The kind of lying where nobody knows what is really happening in the house. When people ask you how you are, you say, “Oh we are just fabulous!” But the house is disarray. Papers piled up. Plants rotting. Dishes piled in the sink. Voicemail box full and messages unreturned because the pressure has built up so much you just can’t take it.

But why should you care? Why do we care? Why does anyone’s opinion matter? I’m being deliberately cryptic. There’s a reveal coming. Stick with me. Everyone knows the truth and yet few come out and talks about it.

Last night my uncle (mom’s brother) called and asked to speak to my father. My parents have been married since 1966 and in all that time he’s called to speak to my father, ummm, uhhh, so few times I can’t recall an exact number. So he was fishing. My mom knew that my uncle knows exactly where my dad is. In other words he knows my dad isn’t at home. Both of them jockeying around the issue. She told him.

He’s at Baycrest. He’s been down.

Down. Up. Sideways. What a curious word for depression. He’s been down and now he’s been treated for depression. He is there Monday to Friday and he comes home on the weekends. He was admitted in December and the night before he was to leave the house, he asked us if he was going to get electroshock therapy. Against his will.

He asked if they’d take away his driver’s licence. He was very worried. He asked if he’d be locked in a room by himself. He asked if he’d be sharing a room. He asked if he’d have books. He asked if he could call us. He asked why we stopped caring about him.

He should have all the answers because he is a doctor and he has looked after many patients whose brains have done them wrong. But it’s him and he has gone into the darkness. He has turned away from himself.

Depression is cancer. I do believe that. It eats away at the mind. It eats away at memories and at relationships. At your sense of being. Your confidence. Your ability to move, to breathe. To think. It is selfish and it is misery. It takes away reason. You have to get help. You must get help.

As my dad said, “No one understands.”

How lonely a place is that?