Fort McMurray and recalling my own fire

As safety and cleanup crews enter Fort McMurray and the evacuees prepare to return to their homes, it’s bringing back memories of the Toronto house fire I survived 15 years ago.

Although that fire was a molecule compared to Alberta’s inferno, I am trembling. And in my own tiny way, I empathize with the fear and the pain Fort McMurray residents are feeling at losing their homes and possessions.

In August 2001, I lived on the third floor of a semi-detached Victorian in Toronto’s west end, where I was one of five tenants. I was asleep in my bedroom, overlooking the street when, around 3 a.m. there were bangs and screams at the door. As I walked to the back of the house, through the kitchen, and down a flight of stairs to the door, I barely noticed the smoke. The balcony was crackling but I was too sleepy to compute that it. Was. Burning. The second-floor tenant, a university student, was in tears and grabbed my arm to leave. But I insisted that news crews would arrive and I didn’t want to be on TV in a T-shirt with my briefs showing.

Upstairs I was horrified to see kitchen cabinets and magazines on the counter were broiling. I bolted to the bedroom and pulled on slacks and sandals. I grabbed a framed photo of my siblings and I on a camel ride (weird, I know), and my cell phone, but not, inexplicably, the charger. It was very hot, smoky, and difficult to breath. My eyes stung. I fled through the engulfed kitchen. I forgot my purse.

We congregated on the sidewalk across the street as three fire trucks arrived and firefighters jumped into action. Two neighbouring houses and a tree were burning. My hair and clothes smelled acrid, like I’d bathed in chemicals. Strangers brought us water and juice. It was too early to call family or friends so we stood around discussing how all the firefighters were handsome. But I didn’t really want to make small talk; I wanted to hug my parents and cry in their arms. I wanted to feel safe because my apartment had turned into hell.

I felt guilty for not being organized. My ID was scattered throughout the place. Why did I sleep through the smoke detector? Why didn’t I move faster? Why didn’t I grab underpants? My toothbrush? Deodorant? Later on I would desperately miss things like my shampoo, face wash, and moisturizer. I yearned for my purple argyle socks. Eventually I understood that daily rituals would help me feel safe. That there is beauty and calmness in simplicity. That routine could help me forget the terrifying and relentlessly hungry flames that took my belongings.

Ten days later the landlord shared the news that the fire started on the second-floor balcony where someone stubbed a cigarette out in a flowerpot filled with dry peat moss. It smoldered and went apocalyptic. The girl on the second floor didn’t have renter’s insurance. And mine had lapsed days earlier. I was busy at work and didn’t get around to renewing it. Lazy. Careless.

With clearance from the fire chief the landlord said I could go back to salvage things. The flames devoured my kitchen and everything in it, the balcony, sofa, chairs, decorations and paintings, books, air conditioner, clothes and shoes, half the roof and walls, and a good chunk of the stairs. Somehow, 90 per cent of hardwood floor was intact. Standing in the living room my mother looked at me and let out a great sob. She quickly wiped her tears and said, “Let’s get on with it then.” My parents, best friend, and I picked up a few scorched books and some soot-covered clothes. What hurt most was losing photographs and albums. It was the early days of digital so I had no way of reprinting them. It all disappeared like ice on a hot spoon.

After a week I returned to work, wearing clothes co-workers had donated. I pretended everything was great but the smell of burnt toast in the cafeteria made me nauseous. I’d end up in the ladies room weeping.

I lost objects in the fire. A lot of expensive stuff. But they were just items I collected over the years and I have my life. Except for the occasional nightmare and randomly bursting into tears during movies with fire scenes, I’m great. I’ve had other close calls; such as the Southern California wildfire that destroyed the hill across the street from my house; burning trees, homes, and scorching cars. Firefighters stopped flames from jumping across the street.

Back in 2001, I survived the inconvenience, time, emotion, and expense – thousands of dollars – of starting over and, now that I’m a mother I have to think of my son’s comfort. So, I’ve walked through the house, videotaping every room in order to itemize what I consider valuable contents. (Nothing is irreplaceable; it’s an exercise in reassurance.) The data is on a USB in a bank safety deposit box. Simply because insurance companies are a bugaboo to deal with. I have a quick escape bag with passports; life insurance, health documents, and banking information. It’s also stored in the cloud. And a flashlight. I try to keep a week’s worth of medication up-to-date. If I were a really on the ball, I’d add toothpaste, deodorant, underwear, and a change of clothes, cash, and a sleeping bag.

I made a point of learning to accept help from people. And everyone wanted to help. Colleagues donated furniture. And gave me baked goods, chicken potpies, and lasagnas. Friends sent me money. I was grateful and embarrassed. Pride kept me from saying that I was starting over, and had little left. I lacked basics such as bath towels and a frying pan or spatula or spoons. I didn’t want to impose on anyone.

Which is why I, like thousands of other Canadians who have donated to the Red Cross Alberta Fires Appeal (or other donation platforms), know how important it is to listen and support the residents of Fort McMurray today, tomorrow, next month, and next year. And the year after that. To listen even when the evacuees aren’t saying anything. They might not want to talk because they’re traumatized that their communities have turned to ash. We need to listen even when stories from other corners of the world dominate the news cycle. But that doesn’t mean we should slow down or lessen our commitment to helping them rebuild. Especially now when those enormous black spirals of smoke fill the sky near Saskatchewan and the fires grow ever more menacing.