Landlubber Mom

I am a landlubber. I believe it’s because I grew up in a family divided in its affection for water.

My siblings and I didn’t grow up boating, surfing, snorkelling, or scuba-diving although we were taught to respect the water and not pollute it. Our dad, on the other hand, loved to swim. I vividly recall hiking in Ontario’s Algonquin Park when I was 11. We stopped to rest on a hunk of Canadian Shield overlooking a lovely turquoise lake. I watched in surprise – and some measure of pride – as my dad dove from the cliff. My sweet, delicate mother on the other hand… well, she held his trousers while he swam. She’d already lost her wedding bands once as a newlywed when my dad playfully pulled her into the Indian Ocean. He couldn’t help himself; he was a swimming champion in South Asia in the 1960s and set 26 national records in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

It’s not just that I lack his skill and determination; I’ve just never felt the urge to be a water baby. Now that I’m a parent though, I feel differently.



My quest is to introduce our kindergartener to the mysteries and beauties of the deep, blue sea…

Everything changes when you have a child. Your relationship with those you associate; where you go; what you eat; what you buy; where you buy it; and how you behave. It sounds like a cliché but you do want to leave the world a better place. You don’t want to transfer your inadequacies to your children; you want them to be an improved version of your ancestors. Which leads me to how I feel about water and our son, who is five.

His idea of a sea creature is SpongeBob or Patrick the starfish. This is appalling considering my husband and I live in Southern California barely 20 miles from the Pacific. When we go to the beach, our child plays in the sand. We see surfers and multi-million dollar boats drift down the coast; but that’s not our life.

My quest is twofold: to introduce our kindergartener to the mysteries and beauties of the deep, blue sea and explain to him the importance of the environment in a way that he can easily digest. I want our son to become an ambassador of the environment. As a non-surfer, non-sailor, non-swimmer, non-marine-biologist, I feel about as prepared to teach him about water as I am to break a national swimming record i.e. not at all.

I reach out to Lyn Evins, director of the Eco-Adventure Center at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. It launched in 2010 as the Ambassador’s of the Environment program in conjunction with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society (OFS). In February the Eco-Adventure Center became independent of the OFS but remains dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of the ocean and respect for nature. There are two marine biologists and three naturalists on-staff who take guests on scavenger hunts along the coast; tide pooling; snorkelling through kelp pools; and whale watching.

Evins, who oversees 15 educational experiences at the hotel, grew up surrounded up by the natural beauty of Johannesburg, South Africa and Plettenberg Bay near Capetown. I envy her experiences. The family windsurfed, took hikes that lasted seven days, swam, and witnessed baleen whale migration.

Even those who live far from a water body can inspire children by making simple connections, she says. “You can teach them that picking up a piece of plastic or garbage [that drains to the sea] will save a sea lion or dolphin or sea turtle’s life. Sometimes it’s easy resolutions that don’t a lot of money or take a lot of time. It’s learning through experience. But you have to work at it and do it consistently.”

During spring break, me and my sister-in-law, Dr. Rashi Abbas, a cardiologist from Huntsville, AL, who shares a similar anxiety about teaching her six-year-old son love and responsibility about the natural world, take the boys and head to the Ritz-Carlton’s eco-center for an excursion.

It’s not a kids’ club or babysitting service and that becomes apparent when we’re paired with marine biologist Leslie Hart, a 23-year-old University of California, Santa Cruz graduate. She’s studied triplefin fish in Corsica and conducted sea grass conservation research in the Philippines. She radiates passion for her job.



That’s algae,” my son says. “It looks like throw up.”

She tells us we’re going to visit intertidal zones at Salt Beach Creek, which is part of the Dana Point State Marine Conservation Area. But before we explore the shore we need to know what to look for. In a slideshow, Hart details sea life in the spray zone, as well as the high-, mid-, and low-tide zones. We’ve just picked my son up from school and Rashi’s son is jet-lagged and their eyelids droop when Hart talks about how sea animals adapt to the sun and fight desiccation. But they perk up when she hands them the spine of a sea urchin. She shows us photos of gooseneck barnacles and bright green sea lettuce. At first my son says, “That’s algae,” and after a cheerful beat he adds, “It looks like throw up.” They kids are getting punch drunk. I hope Hart doesn’t test us later.

After the 25-minute primer, we walk down to the beach and the boys spring into action like mini-detectives. We list what we think we see in the pools and Hart confirms our findings: acorn barnacles; colonies of sea anemones; mussels. We’re excited: it’s as if we suddenly understand the local dialect of a foreign country.

I’ve been on beaches before but marched right past the clusters of anemones with shells trapped in their sticky tentacles. I didn’t know the shells act as tiny parasols to protect them from Southern California’s harsh sun. Until today, I didn’t see the boring clams that make homes in rocks by releasing a chemical that etches deep, perfect circles resembling tiny drill marks. Today, everywhere we look, there’s activity so we step gingerly on the rocks instead of blundering like giants.

We walk closer to the water and Hart shows us red coralline algae and a petite periwinkle snail. The boys are anxious to see a hermit crab and she finds one in pool that’s no bigger than her thumbnail. Then she gestures to a bright red sea star on the side of a rock and explains that it’s devoured every mussel around it, which explains the six-inch-gap between it and the nearest bivalve mollusc.

Rashi, who is behind us calls Hart over. She’s standing near what looks to be an oversized deformed brown jellybean. Hart identifies it as a sea hare and shouts to the boys to check it out. At first they think it’s a rock but their eyes adjust and they’re amazed to see its sides rising and falling. Hart explains that the animal is trying to pump water over its gills because it’s stranded out of the water. She gently moves the distressed creature into a nearby tide pool where it begins munching on algae. The boys are thrilled: “We saved a sea hare,” Rashi’s son says. They hop around it in excitement and it occurs to me that these lads might grow up adoring marine wildlife and the oceans. It is a simple, sparkling moment.

At 5:30 p.m. the boys ask if they can eat the mussels that are stuck to the rocks and we know it’s time to wrap up. Twenty minutes later, they’re stuffing themselves on mussels and sourdough bread at Raya, the hotel’s restaurant, while Rashi and I watch the purple, pink, and crimson colors of the sunset. I don’t have a thundering epiphany about the ocean. I just know that this is the first conversation of many with my son about water and the environment. As the poet Kahlil Gibran wrote: “In one drop of water are found all the secrets of all the oceans.” I’m looking forward to many adventures.