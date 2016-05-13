Mother Nature doesn’t make my kid write lines

“The llama spit on Willa,” K tells me matter-of-factly as we read Frog and Toad one night. The story of how Frog patiently tries to coax his grumpy friend Toad out of the house to enjoy spring weather, is delightful. How llama is connected to Frog and prompted K’s llama story is unclear to me. I wait.

“Me, Dimitri and Luke were looking for grass to feed the lambs and Willa took her apple out of her lunchbox to share with the llama but he didn’t want it. It’s smelly and goobed on her.” He laughs hysterically. “She wiped her face and ate her lunch anyway. Super gross, right!”

He stares at me. “Why’d you stop reading?”

Most days my son comes home with his uniform glazed with mud and grass stains. I don’t mind. Some nights he tells me stories about the spitting llama and the fuzzy lambs in the schoolyard. He’s not making this up; there are animals at his country school. And I love it.

I’ll backtrack. I enrolled K in a Montessori north of Toronto on May 1. There were six weeks before the end of the school year and I panicked he’d have trouble fitting in, making friends and, above all, learning French. (He was learning Spanish in California.) Turned out none of this phased my seven-year-old bumblebee. But it has changed him.

I’m convinced it’s because the school has a ton of green space and the curriculum includes heaps of outdoor time for kids to get their wiggles out. The school sits on 14 acres of rolling hills and, in the back, there’s a marsh; across the street, a greenhouse. There are Canada geese. There’s a sign to warn drivers the geese have right of way.

With all this animal action you’d think K would be more, well, animalistic. Rough-and-tumble. He’s not. He loves going to school. He pays attention to his teacher. He does his homework without much cajoling. He doesn’t get bored or trek around the classroom to entertain himself.

At his old school he had two 15-minute recesses and 30 minutes for lunch. Here the class enjoys a 60-minute recess beginning at 11:30 a.m. plus an additional 30 minutes outside to eat lunch. (In other words the academic session resumes at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. They have gym classes four afternoons a week too.) In addition, before the morning recess, the kids have a 20-minute snack break so they’re fuelled to play.

That midday break in the sunshine – or rain or snow – initially felt long to him. But he adjusted and now he takes advantage of the break to play soccer games. Climb trees. Or he and his friends become investigators and look for clues in the dirt and scope out bad guys like the Scooby Gang. Sometimes he and his chums look for “anything green” to feed the llama and the lambs under the guidance of the teacher. The animals are part of the school’s biology program and reps from Environment Canada and the Ministry of Natural Resources visit to talk to the kids about preserving the watershed and looking after the tiniest creatures.

K can’t get enough of it. He’s loving dirt. And sticks. And frogs and bugs. At his old school he frequently wrote lines for bad behaviour such as being touchy-feely or talking in class (his middle-aged mum did too so the fault is in his genes). That hasn’t happened here, yet! I know it’s because Mother Nature and his new school are keeping his busy little body and mind occupied.