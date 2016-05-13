My 9-year-old niece taught me to dive!

My father was probably a fish in another life. I suspect each of his four grandchildren were too. And my sister. My dad won countless medals in backstroke races and, when we kids were growing up, well, the arc of our father’s dive was something to behold. But the swim gene, it bolted past me faster than Michael Phelps during an Olympic race. I can tread water for 20 seconds and then I’m gulping and panicking. I search for anything resembling foam, a pool noodle, a life jacket, a blubbery body, a lifeguard, my seven-year-old son… My backstroke is OK. I never learned the breaststroke. The butterfly? Go to Hades, already. And diving. Hahahahahh. Fuhgeddaboutit!

So I’m cough cough, in my forties. Aside from my son, I am blessed with two nieces who are 10 and a five-year-old nephew. Last summer my sister and I took the mop-heads swimming in the local community pool. It’s gorgeous. There’s a slide. A kiddie pool. And there’s a deep, kidney-shaped pool for people who are bonkers and want to practice drowning, I mean, diving.

My beautiful nieces like to dive and dive and dive and dive. They fling themselves in the water with abandon, their limbs askew. They rise up, bubbles surrounding their little faces, smiling. We’re going again, they chime. Even my son belly flops repeatedly and then resorts to cannonballs.

Eventually the eldest, my son’s daughter came up to me. She is the sweetest gentlest girl. I can teach you how to dive she said. We can take it slow.

If I were her I would have thrown her in the pool. Naah, I’m not a monster. But I am impatient, particularly when it comes to my own achievements. I’m hard on myself.

So that day, I entrusted her with my life and I knelt by the pool. She shook her head. Just sit. We perched on the edge of the pool and she showed me how to hold my arms aloft in a V so they touched my ears. I froze. Dive? Like this? I could drown!

“I can push you in,” she said and did so a dozen times until she felt I was ready to try a kneeling dive. At the dinner table at my parents’ place, it was a zoo of kids grabbing food, laughing, arguing, singing. I bragged to my dad that I had mastered the kneeling dive. No-one heard me. No one cared. It’s like bragging you know how to breathe. D’oh!

A week later we went back to the water. My niece urged me to try a standing dive. For 10 agonizing minutes, I stood with my arms outstretched, showing my hairless, lasered armpits to the pool. Eventually, I cackled at the lifeguard. “It’s OK,” I shouted. “My nine-year-old niece is going to teach me how to become an amazing diver!” My niece beamed.

Now, both nieces stood beside me and shoved me in. My arms formed an air tunnel (this is completely unscientific. I just know no water went up my nose.)

After that triumphant standing dive, I pulled myself onto the deck for affirmation from the young’ uns. My nieces, who’d jumped in after me, were treading water. And they were shocked. That’s when I realized the cheap halter I’d bought from Target had sagged and my right boob had burst out, well, sagged out. Hello world, my nipple shouted!

Did I dash to the change room? Naah, I tucked that boob back into the flimsy top and went back to diving. OK, I will call it what it is. Water-falling, Amber-style!

If you do it right, diving is like being hugged by a bowl of Jell-O (or so I imagine), all light and bubbly. I emerged to claps. Perfect, the girls said. “Now do it again.”

Yeah, maybe later…