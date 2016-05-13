Robin Thicke’s unseen “Get Her Back” texts

Robin Thicke’s smart phone is just as disgusted with him as the Blurred Lines singer’s estranged wife. The phone was inspired by Paula Patton and decided to separate from Thicke after the release of the Get Her Back video.

“I spent most of my days in Robin’s pocket or his left hand and it gives me the heebie-jeebies,” the smart phone said, pausing to compose itself.

“I’m addicted to transmitting data so I struggled for 9 months to get out.” It added, “It was stressful shooting this video. So many strangers fondled my touchpad and looked at my texts. I’m ashamed.”

The smart phone explained that it sent numerous texts to Patton (as well as received them), which were then embedded in the video without Patton’s consent.

The smart phone says Thicke penned the album, Paula, both as a publicity stunt and hoping for sympathy. Thicke knows he can’t reunite with Patton but he will never stop bugging her. “Look how quickly he wrote the album. It took two days and he had 15 staff and some slutty fans helping,” the smart phone said.

The mobile device shared some of Thicke’s naughtiest antics and the text messages he sent.

Bad, bad thing: hosted insane parties that lasted until 5 a.m. with his infant in the house

Text: I can’t be alone! I’m scared of the tooth fairy. She’s 2-ft tall, her head is the size of my hand and her legs are sausages

Bad, bad thing: humped a 21-year-old girl

Text msg: I bought you a pony, P

Bad, bad thing: Filmed by TMZ sucking face with a woman in front of Chateau Marmont

Text: I’m reckless yeah but I’m reckless for you

Bad, bad thing: compared the size of his penis to his three-year-old son’s

Text: Come home baby. I’ll wear that zebra suit from the VMAs & do a striptease

Bad, bad thing: told a magazine how easy it is to give Paula orgasms

Text: U don’t recognize me? I don’t know u! sorry I totes didn’t mean that

This is a work of fiction… Please! Read more at CBC.ca/punchline