Why disgusting stories are contagious

In his 2013 book, Contagious: Why Things Catch On, Jonah Berger quantifies how and why ideas and products zip through humanity’s collective consciousness like a wildfire in a drought-ridden California valley.

There are six principals that make content contagious – Social Currency; Triggers; Emotion; Public; Practical Value; Stories – he’s assigned these qualities the acronym, STEPPS. Berger gives compelling examples, cat videos are among them, as are Disney and Cheerios; but there’s also the story of a New York City speakeasy; and a $100 Philly cheese-steak. (I don’t know anyone who cops to watching cat videos but I certainly see a lot in my FB feed.)

Berger, a professor of marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania says people share things they think make them look good. So one way to get them talking is to make them feel like insiders. Then, they’ll feel clever. In other words, focus on psychology and consider why people talk and share. (Can you remember the back story of the photos I’ve posted below? What made them go viral?)

This week, I read a story by UBC professor Alfred Hermida (whose book Tell Everyone: Why We Share and Why It Matters is just now available in the U.S.) who talks about the science of grossness and how it can push social sharing through the roof. He and Berger are on the same page here. Berger writes: “Designing messages that make people anxious or disgusted (high arousal) rather than sad (low arousal) will boost transmission.” That said, “Negative emotions, when used correctly, can be a powerful driver of discussion.”

What do you think? Does ick stick? Or do we all want to bathe in plus signs?



Reading Berger’s book and Hermida’s article reminded me of some crazy trends (and messages) that caught on during my childhood…long before the Internet. When Australopithecus Africanus was yet to be discovered. In Grade 7, some boys demonstrated their machismo by digging their fingernails into the top of their hand. They scratched again and again until their hands were bloody and bore deep red slashes, which they considered the ultimate coolest marks of bravery. When the wounds scabbed over they gouged them out. Ouch, you say! Yeah, it could totally qualify for an episode of Jackass except scratching is kind of dull (I’m sure you familiar with the infamous MTV series starring Johnny Knoxville). But it qualifies because it was stupid.

Somehow the act was compelling enough – viral, even, by today’s standards – to embroil 70% of the Grade 7 class. Where did I get the statistics? I pawed my yearbook. And there, clear as the day is long, are greasy-haired, pimply kids with rainbow T-shirts and Adidas shorts. Many have cuts on their hands. No, I didn’t dig into my skin. I was proud of my status as a science nerd.

The gouge-your-hand-to-show-you’re-brave-as-all-get-out trend died when baseball season started. The players couldn’t comfortably wear catcher’s mitts and keep their wounds fresh. And the open sores really ticked the coach off.





Those seventh graders shared something with no practical value but the communal scratching (ha!) evoked emotions of strength and pride and they felt a sense of community. (OMG it feels silly typing that.) And that’s why it caught on. At the end of the day we are social and we are monkeys who copy each other.

Today, I can imagine those early adopters (of gouging) advertising anything. Spelunking. Bungee jumping. Ice-climbing in the dark with a helmet powered by Duracell. Sleeve tattoos. The idea that “being famous” is a viable career choice…

In the second part of my review of Contagious I’ll discuss the practical value of sharing.

What types of stories do you tend to share? I post health and parenting ones and OK, OK, ones where celebrities seriously messed up. My GOD look at the Pinkett-Smith kids. Reading Osho at 10? I have the books on my bedside and they give me a headache. Celebrities are car wrecks, you can’t help but slow down and rubberneck even though you know that braking is going to start a ripple and a traffic jam 20 miles down the road. So tell me, what do you re-Tweet, FB, Instagram, SnapChat and blabbedy-blabbedy-blab-blab erm, share, with your chums? What stories or photos or videos did you blast into your friends’ inboxes this week? Tweet me @AmberNasrulla